Vance’s Midwestern roots appeal to Michigan swing-county voters despite Buckeye ties

Voters in a critical county in the swing state of Michigan believe that Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s Midwestern roots help him appeal to people in Michigan, even if the Republican nominee for vice president is a graduate of a hated rival.

“Besides being a Buckeyes fan, he’s got a good story. He grew up kind of truly in poverty and was able to overcome that,” one voter in Detroit told Fox News Digital ahead of a Vance event in the city Tuesday, adding that Vance’s story shows how people can accomplish the “American Dream.”

The comments come as the presidential election hits the home stretch, with the venue event in Detroit coming exactly four weeks before Election Day. Michigan figures to play a key role in determining the eventual winner, having narrowly gone for former President Donald Trump in 2016 before another close race swung the state to President Biden in 2020.

The 2024 version of the race is shaping up to be close again, with the Real Clear Politics polling average showing Vice President Kamala Harris with a slim 0.5 point lead over Trump as of Wednesday.

Wayne County, which includes Detroit and is Michigan’s most populous county, could play a key role in determining who emerges with the victory in the state.

While the county has traditionally supported Democratic candidates, Republicans have made inroads with voters in Wayne County since Trump’s 2016 campaign. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, captured just over 26% of the vote in the county during his 2012 campaign, while the late Sen. John McCain was only able to capture just under 25% during his 2008 White House bid. But Trump has performed better during his two runs, garnering over 29% and over 30% of the vote in Wayne County in 2016 and 2020.

The Trump campaign is hoping its appeal to working class voters will help it make even more inroads with Wayne County voters, a strategy that Vance is at the center of.

“I think that JD Vance is an incredible statesman, effective communicator,” one voter attending the rally told Fox News Digital, adding that the Ohio Senator’s Ohio roots also help shore “up support in the Midwestern states.”

“He kind of gets the concerns of the country people. Smart as a whip. He knows tech,” the voter said.

“Absolutely, even though Ohio and Michigan have a rivalry,” another voter said when asked if Vance’s roots help him in Michigan. “I know that the Midwest Rust Belt states feel very strongly about Vance and of course about Trump.”

“JD Vance is a gentleman. He’s energetic. He certainly is a patriot. He served in the Marines for four years… He’s really proved that he is a true American,” the voter added.

“I don’t know about them U of M fans. I don’t know how deep that Buckeye traditions go,” another voter quipped, adding that at the end of the day he believes people from Ohio and Michigan are similar and that they will “come together.”

Other voters in Detroit praised Vance’s demeanor, arguing that he provided a contrast to his more brash running mate.

“He is very well balanced and he’s younger, and he comes from a different upbringing than Trump,” a voter told Fox News Digital. “He’s engaging… He’s got great points.”

“JD Vance brings us a lot of great common-sense thinking. He can formulate his answers a lot better than I could,” another voter said. “He can bring the facts to the case so we can bring more people to the table.”

