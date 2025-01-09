Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado has urgent message for President-elect Donald Trump

After meeting with President Biden at the White House on Monday, Edmundo Gonzalez, the man who won Venezuela’s presidential election in July, traveled to Argentina and then Panama with the ballots to prove that he, not Nicolás Maduro, is Venezuela’s democratically elected leader.

“We elected by a landslide, a good man and Edmundo Gonzalez. We have the proof of that victory, and the whole world knows it,” María Corina Machado, a top leader in the Venezuelan opposition, told Fox News. “We won.”

Maduro’s inauguration is slated for Friday. The Venezuelan opposition has called for massive street protests to peacefully demand that Maduro, whose mafia-style autocratic leadership has nearly bankrupted the oil-rich nation, not be inaugurated.

2 AMERICANS ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON EVE OF MADURO INAUGURATION OVER ‘TERRORISM’ CLAIMS

“What we need is for all American institutions understand that Venezuela is the most important conflict in the Western Hemisphere for national security of the U.S.,” Machado said via Zoom from her safe house in Venezuela.

“We can be the best ally the United States will have in the Americas, first of all, because we also are desperate to solve the migration problem in our region. We want those Venezuelans to come back in billions and voluntarily. And that will happen when they’ll see there’s a future in their country.”

Machado had the following message for President-elect Donald Trump: “Venezuela has a huge energy potential that will never be taken advantage of… We’re going to turn Venezuela from the criminal hub of the Americas into the energy hub of the Americas and have a strong partnership with the United States.”

Gonzalez, who Venezuela elected president in July, also met with incoming National Security Advisor Cong Michael Waltz of Florida while in Washington. Maduro has warned Gonzalez will be arrested if he returns to Venezuela.

VENEZUELA’S MADURO TO START THIRD TERM IN OFFICE AMID RIGGED ELECTION: ‘BLATANT VIOLATION’

“I want you to know how important it is also for the safety of the American people,” Machado explained. “Solving this conflict in Venezuela, I believe that what happens in the next days in Venezuela depends not only the democracy, the future of our democracy, but the future of democracy in the region.”

Machado said the fall of the Assad regime in Syria is a cautionary tale for those in the military and judiciary who still support Maduro. The regime has sent secret police units to encircle her family members’ homes, sent a drone over her mother’s house and kidnapped President-elect Gonzalez’s brother-in-law on Tuesday.

“Maduro has lost everything but fear and repression. Maduro lost all popular support, all legitimacy, and even he’s weakened or isolated internationally. What has he left? Russia, Iran, Hezbollah,” Machado, a former member of Venezuela’s National Assembly, asked.

The Maduro regime also arrested two Americans one day after Gonzalez met with President Biden at the White House, accusing them of being mercenaries sent by the U.S. government.

The State Department issued the following statement: “We are concerned about the reports of U.S. citizens detained in Venezuela. We are working to gather more information. Due to privacy and other considerations, we have no further comment on these cases. Any claims of U.S. involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro are categorically false. The United States continues to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela.”

The State Department spokesman went on to warn U.S. citizens not to travel to Venezuela, because “Maduro and his associates have shown in the past, they may detain and jail, without justification or due process, U.S. citizens who enter Venezuela.”