‘Veto Corleone’: Youngkin kills left-wing dreams with record-setting bill nixing spree

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is drawing comparisons to “The Godfather” after vetoing nearly 160 bills from the Democrat-controlled legislature Wednesday.

“You could call him ‘Veto Corleone’,” a Republican strategist told Fox News Digital in comments later Wednesday, after 159 bills were killed upon reaching his desk.

Virginia’s General Assembly passed bills this session that would have prevented prayer in front of abortion clinics, required the commonwealth to implement a comprehensive “environmental justice” strategy and adjusted criminal bond policies.

All of those bills were vetoed by Youngkin, and the legislature’s Democratic majority is far from veto-proof – with two-seat margins in each chamber.

Other vetoed bills included two pertaining to gun control legislation, restricting the purchase or transfer of firearms and the like.

Ten of the bills were considered “soft on crime” legislation by critics, and about a dozen would have raised costs on Virginians, according to Republicans.

The governor also nixed a proposal to raise the state minimum wage to $13.50 per hour, and later to $15.

In a statement, Youngkin highlighted legislation supported by some in the Trump administration – such as a bill to keep school lunches free of artificial dyes, which he signed and which mirrors an initiative from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I have completed my actions on the more than 900 bills sent to me during the 2025 legislative session,” Youngkin said.

“The legislation that I’ve signed into law and the budget amendments I’ve put forward this year will go a long way to helping ensure Virginia remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

“I have returned many bills with recommended amendments, hoping that we can come together next week with a common purpose to advance these bills,” he added.

Of his veto choices, Youngkin said those bills collectively would “take the commonwealth backward by raising the cost of living, hurting our strong job growth, stifling innovation, undermining our All-American All-of-the-Above Power and Energy Plan or making our communities less safe.”

On X, formerly Twitter, observers contrasted Youngkin’s veto prowess with his predecessors.

The incumbent is one veto away from hitting 400, while Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, only vetoed 18 bills in his four years as governor.

Fellow Republican Bob McDonnell vetoed a similar amount to Warner, while the nearest governor of the 21st century in veto usage was Democrat Terry McAuliffe, with more than 110 vetoes.