Videographer becomes GOP nominee for Massachusetts’ 8th congressional district

Robert Burkewon the Republican nomination for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district Tuesday night by a wide margin against two other GOP hopefuls.

Thevideographer will face an uphill battle against incumbent Democrat Stephen Lynch, who ran unopposed in his Tuesday primary. Lynch, who is vying for his 12th full term, has been representing Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district since 2013. He currently has over $1 million cash-on-hand.

Meanwhile, Burke has not indicated any money raised, according to the Federal Election Commission’s election finance database.

Burke previously challenged Lynch in the 2022 general election. He received just 30 percent of the vote that year, while Lynch garnered the remaining 70 percent.

Burke is a sports videographer from Milton, Mass., who attended the College of the Holy Cross and spent time as a federal probation officer, according to his campaign website. Burke has also been an entrepreneur, starting a cleaning business before undertaking his current business venture as a videographer.

Democrats have a strong hold on Massachusetts’ congressional delegation, with all nine House seats and both Senate seats currently under their control.

Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district is located along the state’s eastern shore. Biden won this Boston-area district in 2020 with 67 percent of the vote.

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, is expected to win the state this year as well, and has been endorsed by both of the states’ Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

