Virginia Democratic Rep Gerry Connolly dead at 75

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., has passed away following a bitter cancer battle, his family announced on Wednesday.

The lawmaker announced his initial diagnosis with esophageal cancer more than six months ago. He was 75 years old.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” his family announced in a statement.

“Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many. But more important than his accomplishments in elected office, Gerry lived by the ethos of ‘bloom where you are planted.’ From the Silver Line to the Oakton Library, Mosaic District to the Cross County Trail and beyond, his legacy now colors our region,” the family added.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.