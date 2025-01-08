Virginia government grinds to a halt as hospitals, residents hit by colossal water plant failure

A water treatment plant failure threw North America’s oldest continuous lawmaking body into crisis this week, as lawmakers were effectively shut out of the Virginia State Capitol for safety reasons.

Throughout the rest of Richmond, residents were dealing with a lack of water, and hospitals had to employ tanker trucks to provide the water needed not only to quench patients, but to provide heat and sanitization of medical implements, according to one state lawmaker.

The right-leaning group Virginia Project said the crisis may be the reason for the legislature to take an immediate interest in infrastructure funding, before offering a Confederate-era suggestion:

“Perhaps the waterless legislature should retreat to Appomattox,” a social media post from the group said, referring to the community about 100 miles southwest of the Capitol: where the Richmond-based Confederate States of America surrendered to the Union in April 1865.

YOUNGKIN TO DRAFT SANCTUARY CITY BAN, MAKING STATE FUNDING CONTINGENT ON COOPERATION

Others, like Virginia Republican Party chair Richard Anderson, placed blame on the recently-departed Democratic mayor who is now running for lieutenant governor.

“[The crisis is] a direct result of inept leadership by former Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond–who presided over his city’s crumbling infrastructure,” Anderson said.

“Stoney as LG? Never.”

The crisis hit less than one week after the current Democratic mayor, Dr. Danny Avula, took office.

Avula, previously a pediatrician at Chippenham Hospital in neighboring Chesterfield County, said he has been hands-on since the water system first failed.

Avula said he spent much of Tuesday night at the city plant and announced Wednesday morning that some of the pumps are beginning to come back online.

“We’re starting to see that reservoir level fill up. It’s really encouraging. Right now the reservoir level is at 7ft for some context. [Our] reservoirs typically run at about 18ft.”

Avula’s work drew him bipartisan praise, including from one prominent Republican.

YOUNGKIN INVITES NEW TRUMP ADMIN TO SETTLE IN VA OVER DC, MD

State Sen. Mark Obenshain of Harrisonburg, the Senate GOP Caucus Chair, said he’s never seen a legislative session begin in such chaos in his 21 years in the Capitol.

“Kudos to the new mayor for his tireless efforts to resolve this inherited crisis,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

State Senate Minority Leader Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, told Fox News Digital the water outage doubly affected his work, as both the Capitol and his district office in nearby Mechanicsville both felt the effects.

McDougle said the outage’s reach has gone beyond Richmond’s limits and into Henrico and Hanover counties to the north and east. Constituents have been reaching out to his office for help.

McDougle praised Gov. Glenn Youngkin for being “extremely aggressive in trying to find solutions to the problem that was created in the city,” and offered the same for officials in suburban counties.

“[We are] trying to make sure that we’re getting water to infrastructure like hospitals, so that they can continue to treat patients and to get water available to citizens so that they can take care of their families.

“But this has been a real effort on behalf of the state government and local jurisdictions trying to assist Richmond.”

He said Avula does not deserve blame for the crisis, as he only took office days ago.

“It’s a shame this had to be on his first week,” McDougle said.

“But we need to really investigate and get to the bottom of how [the Stoney] administration could have let this become such an acute problem that would impact so many people.”

Schools in McDougle’s district were shut down Wednesday, and the legislature was gaveled out until Monday — after concerns from leaders and staff that the fire-suppression system in the iconic Capitol could malfunction without enough water flow.

McDougle remarked that while exercising caution is wise, Virginia’s spot as the oldest continuous legislature obviously predated utilities, and that the people’s work can and should be done in whatever way possible while the Capitol is out-of-order.

Another state lawmaker put the blame at the foot of Richmond’s longtime Democratic leadership.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Del. Wren Williams, R-Stuart, said Richmond has been a city “plagued by systemic neglect and a lack of accountability.”

“Now, Stoney wants to be our commonwealth’s next lieutenant governor. Despite the city’s growing infrastructure needs, Democrats in Richmond allowed critical issues like water contamination and aging pipes to fester, leaving residents vulnerable to unsafe drinking water and deteriorating public health,” Williams said.

He previously proposed a bill that would have allowed state agencies to study utility upgrades and provide engineering support.

With Democrats marginally in control of the legislature and hoping to prevent Youngkin’s deputy Winsome Sears from succeeding him in November, Williams said the crisis is emblematic of Democrats’ “larger failure… in Virginia, where promises of progress and equity often ring hollow when the real work of maintaining essential services is neglected.”

Richmond businessowner Jimmy Keady echoed Williams, telling Fox News Digital the crisis isn’t just a failure of infrastructure but of past city leadership:

“For nearly 48 hours, businesses have forced to close. Residents were left without clean water, and hourly workers lost wages,” Keady said.

“The political implications are just as severe,” added Keady, who is also a political consultant.

He noted Virginia’s legislature is only in session for a few months, and referenced how lawmakers must explicitly pass resolutions to extend business beyond a term’s end date.

“By losing nearly 11% of this short session, Virginia lawmakers are losing valuable time to pass legislation that will address growing problems throughout our commonwealth, such as economic growth, rising medical costs, and — sure enough — aging infrastructure.”

Richmond’s water supply is primarily sourced by the James River.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stoney’s campaign and House Speaker Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth. Avula could not be reached.

In remarks late Wednesday, Youngkin praised public and private partners around the capital region that have helped residents deal with the lack of water, from Avula to companies like Amazon and Publix.

“The collaboration from the surrounding counties with the city of Richmond and the state resources has been truly inspiring. The counties of Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield not only brought to bear all their expertise in emergency management, but their resources.”

“They all mobilized fire-pump trucks in order to make sure that if there was a fire emergency and there was no water available in the city, that in fact the city could react really quickly to those urgencies.”