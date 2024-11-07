Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces cancer diagnosis 2 days after winning re-election

Rep. Gerald “Gerry” Connolly, D-Va., announced two days after winning re-election that he has esophageal cancer.

In an “open letter to constituents,” Connolly called the diagnosis he learned about “a few days ago” a “surprise,” adding that aside from “some intermittent abdominal aches and pains,” he had no symptoms.

The politician said he would begin chemotherapy and immunotherapy right away.

“I will attack this the only way I know how – with Irish fight and humor,” he said, adding that he “may be a bit fatigued due to the treatment” while he does his job in his district and on Capitol Hill.

Connolly is currently serving his eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 11th District, according to his online biography. His district is centered in Fairfax County and includes the wealthy suburbs outside the nation’s capital.

The 74-year-old won his ninth House term by defeating Republican Mike Van Meter, a Navy veteran and former FBI agent.

Connolly has been a fixture in northern Virginia politics for roughly 30 years. He was first elected as a Fairfax County supervisor in 1995. In Congress, he has played a leading role in oversight investigations.

While the Senate is now controlled by Republicans, the House is now tightly divided while the wait continues for more election results.

“Be assured I’m full of hope and am sustained by the love, support, and encouragement of my family, friends, and of all of you,” Connolly said in the letter. “My wonderful staff and I look forward to serving you all in this new term and in the future. It is a privilege to represent and serve each and every one of you. See you on the hustings.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.