Virginia’s in-person early voting begins as election season picks up steam

The election season is in full swing Friday as Virginia becomes the first state to allow in-person early voting in the 2024 cycle and six other states – Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming – make absentee ballots available, some with restrictions.

Minnesota and Virginia lean blue, but have deep red pockets

Two competitive states begin voting today, beginning with Minnesota.

The midwestern state has voted for Democrats in every election since 1972, but with a higher proportion of White working class voters and deep red rural pockets, the result has remained within competitive margins every cycle. Biden won by about 7 points in 2020.

The president’s weaknesses put this state a touch more in play through the middle of the year; the same time the Trump campaign announced they were opening more field offices there. But with Harris reenergizing Democrats and Minnesota’s Tim Walz as her running mate, this state is likely to stay in Democratic hands.

DEM LOSES IT ON ‘UNINFORMED’ WORKERS AFTER POWERFUL UNION REFUSES TO ENDORSE VP HARRIS

It’s a similar story in Virginia, which is home to heavily populated blue areas in the northeast near DC, and ruby red vote in the southwest. That leaves places like Virginia Beach and Chesterfield as the battlegrounds. Biden won the Old Dominion by just over 10 points in the last election, so it would take a very good night for Republicans to pick this off. This state is Likely D on the Power Rankings.

Key downballot races in today’s early voting states

Across the seven states that will begin early voting in some form today, there are only three competitive U.S. Senate, House, or Governor races:

Minnesota’s 2nd district: Democratic Rep. Angie Craig has held this Twin Cities district since 2019. This cycle she will face Marine and former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab. It’s the inclusion of rural areas in southwest Minnesota that make this race competitive. The race is ranked Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings.Virginia’s 2nd district: Virginia’s 2nd district was one of the most closely watched races in 2022 and a Republican flip. Congresswoman Jen Kiggans faces US Navy veteran and small businesswoman Missy Cotter Smasal this time in a military-heavy district that includes Virginia Beach. This is a Lean R race on the Power Rankings.Virginia’s 7th district: The north central 7th district stayed in Democratic hands in 2022 thanks to Abigail Spanberger’s strong brand, but she is vacating the seat at the end of this term to run for governor. This will be a face-off between two Army veterans: Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson. It’s Lean D on the Power Rankings.

How to vote in Arkansas

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Arkansas.

Voting by mail:

Friday is the deadline for Arkansas county clerks to send absentee ballots to U.S. service members and other citizens living abroad who have already applied. Absentee ballots must be mailed to voters with an excuse for not being able to vote in-person no later than Oct. 11.

Oct. 29 is the deadline for all absentee ballot applications to be received by county clerks. The ballot must be submitted to the state by Nov. 1 if in-person and by Nov. 5 if by mail.

Early in-person voting:

Residents can vote early beginning Oct. 21 at the county clerk’s office. Absentee ballots can be returned in-person through Nov. 1.

Voter registration:

Oct. 7 is the deadline for Arkansans to register to vote.

NEW DOJ GUIDANCE MEANT TO SCARE ELECTION OFFICIALS FROM CLEANING UP VOTER ROLLS, SAYS EXPERT

How to vote in Idaho

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Idaho.

Voting by mail:

Idaho began absentee voting Friday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 25, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Early in-person voting begins October 21. Absentee ballots can also be submitted in-person through Election Day. See your Idaho’s voting website for more information.

Voter registration:

Idaho allows residents to register to vote in person at early voting or on Election Day. Online voter registration ends 24 days before Election Day.

How to vote in Minnesota

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Minnesota.

Voting by mail:

Minnesota began absentee voting Friday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Nov. 4, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Absentee ballots can be returned in-person through Election Day. Early voting policies vary by location. See your Minnesota’s voting website for more information.

Voter registration:

Minnesota residents may register to vote online, in-person during early voting or in-person on Election Day.

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS THINK HARRIS DID BETTER THAN TRUMP IN DEBATE

How to vote in South Dakota

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for South Dakota.

Voting by mail:

South Dakota began absentee voting Friday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The county must receive a ballot application by Nov. 4, and that ballot must be delivered to county officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Absentee ballots can be returned in-person through Election Day.

Voter registration:

South Dakota residents need to register to vote by Oct. 21.

How to vote in Virginia

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Virginia.

Voting by mail:

Virginia began absentee voting Friday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The voter’s county must receive a ballot application by Oct. 25, and that ballot must be submitted by Nov. 5. An emergency absentee ballot may be requested until Nov. 4, but some restrictions apply.

Early in-person voting:

Early in-person voting also began Friday, and will continue through Nov. 2. Absentee ballots can be submitted in-person through Election Day.

Voter registration:

Virginia residents who desire to vote must register by Oct. 15, though they may register until Election Day and vote using a provisional ballot.

How to vote in West Virginia

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for West Virginia.

Voting by mail:

West Virginia began absentee voting Friday. Applicants will need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The county must receive a ballot application by Oct. 30, and that ballot must be submitted by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Early in-person voting begins Oct. 23 and will continue through Nov. 2. Absentee ballots can be submitted in-person through Nov. 4.

Voter registration:

West Virginians wishing to vote in the general election must register online, by mail or in-person by Oct. 15.

How to vote in Wyoming

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Wyoming.

Voting by mail:

Wyoming began absentee voting Friday for U.S. service members or citizens abroad. Absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8, and ballots must be submitted by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

In-person absentee voting begins on Oct. 8 and runs through Nov. 4.

Voter registration:

Voter registration closes Oct. 21.

By the end of September, 26 states and Washington, D.C., are expected to have begun some form of voting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP