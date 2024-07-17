Vivek Ramaswamy ‘would consider’ taking JD Vance’s Senate seat if asked

After former President Trump revealed his choice of Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, for his running mate in the November election, speculation quickly began over who might take Vance’s place in the Senate.

One familiar name, billionaire biotech mogul and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, said he would be open to taking Vance’s seat. Ramaswamy is an Ohio resident.

“If I was asked to serve, I would consider it. Absolutely,” he told Fox News Digital on Tuesday at the Republican National Convention.

“Running for president wasn’t something I thought I was going to be doing. In the moment that we’re in, I’m called to do what I think will allow me to have the maximum impact on saving the country. And if I was asked to serve, yes I would strongly consider it out of my sense of obligation to the country,” Ramaswamy said.

Vance was elected to the Senate in 2022 and isn’t up for re-election until 2028. However, if he and Trump win, and he takes the role of vice president, Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, will be charged with appointing a replacement.

“Who else wants JD Vance’s Senate seat to be filled by @VivekGRamaswamy?” asked Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, Ramaswamy said, “I have rock-solid conviction that JD will be an outstanding VP for President Trump.”

“The only negative is this leaves our side missing one of our best fighters in the Senate. If asked to serve, I would strongly consider the position and would discuss with President Trump which path makes the most sense for our country,” he continued.

While Ramaswamy signaled his openness to the idea of taking Vance’s place in the Senate, he said he hasn’t yet spoken to DeWine about it. “I have not yet,” he told Fox News Digital.

According to him, Vance will be leaving “very big shoes to fill and it’s important that the right person actually take that mantle on.”

However, getting DeWine to appoint Ramaswamy could prove difficult, as he is a more moderate Republican governor to Ramswamy’s “America-First” brand of conservatism.

DeWine’s office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday, Ramaswamy applauded the choice of Vance as Trump’s running mate.

“I think he’s going to attract a lot of people who are hungry for economic mobility in the country, and I think he’s even going to attract a lot of people who aren’t traditional Republicans,” he said.

