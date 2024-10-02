Voters react to Gov. Tim Walz claiming abortion is a ‘basic human right’

Voters in Fox News Digital’s debate dial group had mixed reactions in real time to VP Harris’ runningmate, Gov. Tim Walz’s argument in favor of abortion during the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate against Sen. JD Vance.

When Walz was asked whether he supports abortion up until the ninth month supported as Minnesota is one of the least restrictive states for abortion, he responded, “That’s not what the bill says.”

While Republican voters dipped significantly as Walz spoke, independent and Democratic voters stayed mostly in the approval zone.

“What we did is restore Roe v. Wade, we made sure that we put women in charge of their health care,” Walz said.

Independents dipped slightly in approval while Democratic voters shot up during his statement. The two eventually evened out and stayed in the approval zone.

“This is a basic human right,” he later said.

The independent voters stayed slightly under the Democratic approval line, as Republicans significantly disapproved.

