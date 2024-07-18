VP Harris addresses attempted assassination of former President Trump: ‘Heinous, horrible, cowardly act’

Speaking for the first time publicly since the assassination attempt of former President Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the violence during a speech Wednesday in Michigan.

“As we all know, it was a heinous, horrible, cowardly act,” Harris said during a moderated campaign event in Kalamazoo. “Thankfully, he was not seriously injured.”

She said as soon as she and her husband Doug saw what was happening, they said a prayer for his well-being, and that their thoughts immediately turned to Trump’s wife, Melania.

“The bottom line is, no one should have to fear for the safety of a loved one because they serve in public office,” Harris continued.

Harris also shared her condolences with the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, who was struck by gunfire and killed at the rally while protecting his family.

“Our heart goes out to the family of Corey Comperatore, a true hero who died protecting his family. And Doug and I, of course, are holding them close in our hearts. We are also wishing those who were critically injured that day a swift and full recovery. And we are thankful to the United States Secret Service, the first responders and local authorities.”

Harris said that the shooting also raised questions about how they should engage with each other during the campaign.

“The United States of America, I believe, is the greatest democracy the world has ever known. But in the aftermath of this weekend’s shootings, one of the questions we now confront is about the way we should engage with one another in this campaign,” Harris said.

“On Sunday evening, our President Joe Biden issued a call for unity. And there must be unity around the idea that while our nation’s history has been scarred by political violence, violence is never acceptable. There can be no equivocation about that.”

Harris’s speech came one day after Biden delivered remarks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, where he once again called on people to “lower the temperature” in American politics following the assassination attempt on former President Trump, before repeatedly attacking Trump in his remarks.

“Just a few days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, we’re grateful he’s not seriously injured. We continue to pray for him and his family,” Biden said. “It’s time for an important conversation in this country. It’s gotten too heated.”

He referenced his Oval Office speech, saying it’s time to lower the temperature and condemn violence in any form.

“We have to say with one voice that violence is not the answer. That’s what we should rally around as a nation. That’s the unity I’m talking about. Few organizations know that better than the NAACP,” Biden said.

Fox News’ Nick Rojas contributed to this report.