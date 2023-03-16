VP Harris’ husband slammed for linking parents’ anger at school boards to Nazi-era ‘hate’

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was slammed online Wednesday for comparing the rhetoric of parents who spoke out against woke political ideology in schools at school board meetings to the hate espoused by Nazis during the Holocaust.

During a discussion with Symone Sanders, the former spokesperson to Emhoff’s wife Vice President Kamala Harris, the second gentleman recounted meeting a Ukrainian Holocaust survivor-turned-Ukraine war refugee living in Berlin.

“We need to support [refugees]. I met one woman who was saved in the Holocaust in Germany, settled in Ukraine, and is now a refugee again back in Berlin where she originally left as a Jew in the Holocaust,” Emhoff recounted.

“Hate is interconnected. You see it in the discourse in the country right now,” he continued. “You see it in the divide that we have. Just going to school meetings, you see that hate that is out there.”

“We’ve got to step up and speak out. And we’ve got to call out the cowards out there,” he added.

Emhoff’s comparison did not sit well with online commentators.

“WOW. Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, likens the hate that led to the Holocaust to the frustrations of parents speaking out at school board meetings,” Parents Defending Education President Nicky Neily tweeted.

“The Biden Admin’s vitriol toward parental involvement in education knows no bounds,” Neily continued.

“Oy vey. There’s something physically creepy about this guy when he talks,” Town Hall columnist Derek Hunter wrote.

“It’s always easier to compare your political opponents to Nazis than to engage them with debate,” The Giraffe podcast wrote online.

Other Twitter users were more pointed with their thoughts.

Last November, House Assistant Democratic Leader Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., defended and reiterated a comparison of the current state of the United States with Germany in the years leading to the rise of Adolph Hitler.

During a “Fox News Sunday” interview, host Shannon Bream gave the Democratic leader a chance to reflect on his recent remark that the U.S. “is on track to repeat what happened in Germany,” and Clyburn stuck to his position.

“The facts are very clear,” he said. “I’ve studied history all of my life. I’ve taught history. And I’m telling you, what I see here are parallels to what the history was in this world back in the 1930s in Germany, in Italy.”

When asked if that means not voting for Democrats in the midterm elections means supporting something akin to the rise of Hitler, Clyburn specified that this comparison would not apply to voting for any non-Democrat, just for “election deniers” and “liars.”

Fox News Digital’s Ronn Blitzer contributed reporting.