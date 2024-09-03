VP Harris is ‘actively encouraging’ illegal immigration in coordination with Mexico, Cruz charges

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz accused Vice President Kamala Harris of working with Mexico’s president to encourage the flood of illegal immigrants to the U.S. in a bid to shift the U.S. father left on the political scale.

“Kamala Harris wants more illegal immigrants in America,” Cruz said in his podcast “Verdict” on Monday. “Just about every single congressional Democrat in the Senate and the House, they want more illegal immigrants in America. They are actively encouraging, facilitating and accelerating the invasion at our southern border.”

“So now the government of Mexico is actively aiding and assisting the human traffickers,” he continued. “They will provide bus rides throughout Mexico, along with armed escorts from police and soldiers to bring illegal immigrants to the border to invade this country. And they’re doing this because Kamala Harris wants them to do this.”

Cruz was reacting to the Mexican government announcing over the weekend that the country will provide escorted bus rides from southern Mexico to the U.S. border for non-Mexico citizens granted U.S. asylum.

The buses will leave cities such as Villahermosa and Tapachula to travel north to the U.S. border, the AP reported.

Cruz read portions of the Associated Press article on air, which included reporting that the Mexican government’s move to bus migrants appears to be an “attempt to make applying for asylum appointments from southern Mexico more attractive to migrants who otherwise would push north to Mexico City or the border.”

The announcement, Cruz continued, was made one week after the U.S. “expanded access to the CBP One application to southern Mexico” after previously only allowing migrants in central and northern Mexico to apply.

“AMLO, the president of Mexico, wants as much illegal immigration as possible to go into America, and Kamala Harris wants as much illegal immigration as possible to go into America,” Cruz said. “Both for the same reason, which is to fundamentally shift the policies of the United States of America and to move them dramatically to the left.”

The Texas senator argued that Harris and the Democratic Party want to boost migrant numbers from more than 11 million to “by 20 million, to be 30 million, to be 40 million” migrants in the U.S.

“Because, in their view, if that happens, Democrats win every election forever and ever,” Cruz continued.

Cruz’s co-host, Ben Ferguson, added during the conversation that Mexico would not offer escorted buses from southern Mexico towards the U.S. border “without the two countries working hand in hand.”

Cruz agreed that both nations “have mutual interests.”

Harris’ vice presidential office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.