VP hopefuls dueling for dollars as they show off their fundraising clout for Trump

As they audition for the role of Donald Trump’s running mate, potential vice presidential nominees are showing off their ability to help the former president raise much-needed campaign cash.

Closed-door fundraisers with top-dollar Republican donors appear to be the latest screen test venue for those vying to land on the GOP ticket alongside Trump, joining a list that includes teaming up with the former president at his rallies and showing up at his criminal trial in New York City in support of Trump.

Four potential running mates — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Govs. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Kristi Noem of South Dakota and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — will team up with the former president Tuesday night in New York City at a fundraising dinner for Trump as he aims to narrow his fundraising deficit with President Biden in their 2024 election rematch.

The gathering is being hosted in Manhattan by billionaire GOP donors Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald; hedge fund investor John Paulson; and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. Tickets to attend the dinner go for up to $844,600.

The fundraiser is part of a series of high-level events and small-dollar grassroots efforts the Trump campaign estimates will haul in roughly $25 million this week.

On Wednesday, Trump will team up with Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, another contender for running mate, at a fundraising luncheon in Cincinnati.

A week and a half ago, Vance, Scott, Burgum, Noem and a handful of other high-profile GOP politicians also considered potential vice presidential nominees all joined Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Republican National Committee’s annual spring donor retreat.

A number of these fundraising events include major GOP donors who remain uncommitted to Trump.

“Trump and his team are paying close attention to who is activating their donor networks on behalf of the former president. They’re less interested in who shows up to events with pre-existing Trump donors and more interested in seeing who is bringing new donors into the fold,” a Trump ally who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely told Fox News.

Scott, who has been meeting with major contributors on behalf of the Trump campaign, told Fox News Digital last week his message to donors is that “four more years under Donald Trump is good for our economy. It’s good for your pocket book. But, more important, it’s good for America’s future.”

Scott, along with Burgum and Ramaswamy, ran for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination before dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump.

The former president is attending the New York City fundraiser after spending his day in court in Lower Manhattan. Trump is making history as the first former or current president to stand trial in a criminal case.

The trial is attracting potential running mates. Vance showed up at the courthouse in support of Trump Monday. Burgum, Ramaswamy and another possible contender — Rep. Bryon Donalds of Florida — were there Tuesday.

“We’re all here today because of the circus of this trial,” Burgum told reporters Tuesday.

Sources in Trump’s political orbit say not to expect a decision from the former president on his running mate until much closer to the Republican National Convention, which gets underway in Milwaukee July 15.

