VP Kamala Harris makes surprise Tennessee visit after 2 Democrats expelled from House

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Nashville, Tennessee on Friday to meet with Democratic lawmakers who have been expelled from the General Assembly.

Harris met with Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two state lawmakers who were removed from the assembly after leading protests on the House floor following the Covenant School shooting.

She also met with groups of young protesters who have protested for tighter gun control following the tragic massacre.

“While in Tennessee, the Vice President will make clear what happened in Nashville, continue to call on Congress to renew the assault weapons ban and ensure that in Tennessee and across the nation, the voices of our young people are heard.,” a White House official told Fox News.

The GOP-controlled Tennessee legislature voted to expel Jones and Pearson for “disorderly behavior” after they stormed the Capitol building with anti-gun protesters following the shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, private Christian school that left three staff members and three 9-year-old children dead.

A third Democrat, Rep. Gloria Johnson, came within one vote of also being expelled on similar grounds.

Democrats in the highest levels of government have condemned the expulsions, referring to the group of lawmakers as the “Tennessee Three.”

“Today’s expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent,” Biden said Friday. “Rather than debating the merits of the issue, these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee.”

Harris is expected to land in Nashville on Friday afternoon.

