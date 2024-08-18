Walz makes pitch to Republican, Libertarian voters during Nebraska rally

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, made a pitch to Republican and Libertarian voters in Nebraska while speaking at a rally in Omaha Saturday.

Walz, who grew up in the Cornhusker State, told the audience, “In Nebraska, you got a slogan here: ‘Nebraska. It’s not for everyone.’ Well, it sure ain’t for Donald Trump, I’ll tell you that. This guy is the opposite of everything here.

“I know where I’m at, and I know my family. Many of you can probably remember when Republicans talked about freedom. They meant it. They would never turn their backs on our allies. The traditional Republican Party before Donald Trump contributed much to this state and this great nation. But he’s not that.

“Today, when they talk about freedom, they mean the government should be free to invade your exam room,” Walz added, referring to abortion. “Or that corporations should be free to pollute the air and water, banks should be free to take advantage of the least fortunate.”

WALZ DEFENDS HIS MILITARY RECORD, PRAISES JD VANCE’S IN FIRST SOLO CAMPAIGN STOP

Repeating his often-used line, “Mind your own damn business,” Walz said he also knows the state has a “Libertarian bent.”

TRUMP RECRUITS TULSI GABBARD FOR DEBATE PREP AFTER SHE ‘DOMINATED’ HARRIS IN 2019 PRIMARY

“You don’t need [the] government to tell you about your health care,” he told the audience. “You don’t need [the] government to pick your books out that you can read. Look, folks, this becomes really personal.

“And, for me, this idea about the health care decisions we make and the choices about our family, that’s your family. You don’t need me. You don’t need Donald Trump. You don’t need anyone in [the] government telling you about your family. But that’s exactly what they’re doing. … If you’re an old-school Libertarian, Republican, Nebraskan, this is the ticket for you. This is the ticket for you.”

The governor was in Omaha Saturday because Nebraska is one of only two states in the country that awards some of its Electoral College votes by congressional district. And while most of Nebraska is deep red, its 2nd Congressional District has gone for Democrats in recent years.

Former President Obama won the 2nd Congressional District in 2008, splitting the state’s vote for the first time since 1964 after strategically targeting it, and President Biden won its sole electoral vote in 2020.

Harris and Trump are targeting it this year since the election is expected to be close.

Former President Trump rallied a large crowd in Pennsylvania Saturday, a day after Harris laid out her economic vision at a North Carolina rally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris and Walz are also expected to rally in Wisconsin Tuesday as the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago next week.