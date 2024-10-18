Walz says 90-year-old mom lives off social security check during North Carolina rally

On the first day of early voting in North Carolina, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hit the campaign trail in Durham on Thursday evening, making a personal revelation about his mother.

During his campaign rally, Walz said that his mother has to wait for her social security check every month to feed herself.

According to Forbes, Walz has an estimated net worth of over $1 million.

Walz has spent the better part of his career in the public service sector. He was a former public school teacher and Army National Guardsman who served six terms in Congress before becoming the governor of Minnesota in 2019.

TRUMP-VANCE TICKET HAS DONE COMBINED 81 INTERVIEWS SINCE AUGUST COMPARED TO 44 FOR HARRIS-WALZ

“We are all products of our past. When you grow up a middle-class kid in Oakland or in Butte, Nebraska, you care about Social Security,” Walz said.

Walz continued, claiming Donald Trump and all his “rich friends” don’t care or even worry about Social Security.

“When my mom looks for that Social Security deposit to be made in her bank account, that’s how she’s going to feed herself. That’s how she’s going to get things done. He [Trump] doesn’t give a damn if his Social Security check comes or not,” Walz claimed.

‘MAN ENOUGH’ VIDEO SUPPORTING HARRIS MOCKED AS ‘THE CRINGIEST POLITICAL AD EVER CREATED’

Walz also touted that a hundred million Americans under Kamala Harris as president would see a tax cut, adding that he passed the largest tax cut in Minnesota history, not for the rich, but for the middle class.

“The one thing we understand about this is the economy works best when it’s fair, and it’s focused on the middle class,” Walz said.

Walz, who was joined by former President Bill Clinton, has another campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This is his third campaign visit to the Tar Heel state as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

TIM WALZ BACKPEDALS STATEMENT THAT THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE ‘NEEDS TO GO’

After doing just one joint interview in the first three weeks of her campaign, Harris and Walz have stepped up their media appearances in recent weeks to more match those of their Republican counterparts.

Walz joined “Fox News Sunday” for the second straight week on Sunday, Oct. 13, and he also did interviews last week with Jimmy Kimmel and the “Smartless” podcast. He’s also spoken to Pennsylvania and Arizona news stations in the past week, in addition to an extended interview on ABC News.

Walz spoke with Georgia, Wisconsin and North Carolina TV stations in recent weeks. He spoke with MSNBC and ABC after last month’s presidential debate, and he was interviewed by Michigan station Fox 17.

Walz has also spoken to radio stations in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz was previously mocked for a comment he made during a speech in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at a September rally when he told attendees “we can’t afford four more years of this.”

Although Walz may have been referring to gun violence or Trump’s rhetoric when he cited “four more years” of an issue, his statement led conservative commentators to roast the Minnesota governor on social media for what appeared to be a criticism of the Biden administration.

Fox News’ Andrea Margolis, Brian Flood and David Rutz contributed to this report.