Walz state education appointee called for the US to be ‘overthrown’ and ‘deconstructed’

An associate college professor who was appointed to the Minnesota State Department of Education by Gov. Walz called for the U.S. to be “overthrown” and “deconstructed” in a video posted over two years ago.

Brian Lozenski, Ph.D., is an associate professor of urban and multicultural education in the Education Studies Department at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to his personal blog.

He is also affiliated with several organizations, such as the Education for Liberation Network, or EdLib MN, Network for the Development of Children of African Descent, and the Twin Cities Solidarity Committee.

Lozenski was appointed to the state’s department of education by Walz to help write the framework of ethnic studies standards, as well.

In a video first reported on by the National Review and posted to YouTube on June 19, 2022, by The Solidarity Network, Lozenski spoke about his research with a panel. He even touched on Critical Race Theory, a school of thought that generally focuses on how power structures and institutions affect racial minorities.

“We don’t use critical race theory in school,” Lozenski said. “The first tenet of critical race theory is that the United States, as constructed, is irreversibly racist. So, if the nation state, as constructed, is irreversibly racist, then it must be done with. It must be overthrown.

“We can be like, ‘Oh no, critical race theory is just about telling our stories and diversity,’” he added. “It’s not about that. It’s about overgrowth. It is insurgent.”

Lozenski also told the panel they need to be more honest with that idea because many people do not understand critical race theory.

“It’s an anti-state theory that says the United States needs to be deconstructed, period,” Lozenski said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to both Walz and Lozenski for comment on the statements the department of education appointee made.

According to a Wall Street Journal article last month, the Walz administration in Minnesota has relied on committed political activists like Lozenski to design and guide the implementation of the state’s education agenda.

One of the groups Lozenski is part of, EdLib MN, is focused on becoming a political force in Minnesota and to “contend with the status quo of colonial education that prioritizes Eurocentric curricula,” according to its website.