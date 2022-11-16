Warnock ex-wife asks court to compel pastor to child custody questioning

The ex-wife of Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is requesting that a court compel Warnock to face questioning over child custody.

Oul?ye Ndoye, former wife of Warnock, is demanding he submit to questioning from her attorneys as the former couple continue their legal battle over child custody, according to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Ndoye has accused Warnock of failing to render proper custody of his children during his days of their agreed parenting schedule. The complaint attributes this to Warnock’s re-election campaign for the Senate.

“Since the time of the entry of the Final Judgement and Decree, [Warnock] has not exercised the parenting time schedule that was signed and executed at the time of the divorce,” the original complaint from February 2022 reads. “In mid-2020, work-related obligations began to take [Warnock] regularly out of town for extended periods of time.”

The complaint also accused Warnock of failing to properly pay child care expenses and make accommodations for his shifting work schedule.

“[Warnock] has failed and refused to reimburse [Ndoye] for childcare costs that has had incurred during [Warnock’s] time, often leaving [Ndoye] without adequate coverage,” the complaint continues. “This is particularly the case during weekdays, as [Warnock] was awarded two weekdays per week which he can no longer fulfill, as he is not in the City of Atlanta most weekdays.”

Ndoye and Warnock are the parents of two children, one born in 2016 and the other in 2018. The couple divorced in 2020, with the court awarding joint legal custody to both parties and primary physical custody to Ndoye.

On Dec. 22, 2020, in the days leading up to the highly anticipated Georgia runoff, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” obtained stunning police bodycam footage from March 2020 of an officer responding to a domestic dispute between Warnock and his then-wife Oul?ye Ndoye.

Ndoye alleged that he ran over her foot during a heated argument as he attempted to drive off with their children in the backseat. Warnock denied her claim and charges were never filed. The two later divorced.

“I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line,” Ndoye said as she broke into tears. “So that is what is going on here, and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

The Senate race between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is going to a runoff election on Dec. 6 after neither candidate secured 50% of the vote in last week’s midterm elections.

Fox News’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.