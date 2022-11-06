Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters sound off as the tight midterm election closes in

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia voters had split views on whether they want Sen. Raphael Warnock to serve another term or would prefer Herschel Walker win Tuesday’s midterm election.

“I wish the Republicans would put together a more moderate, business-oriented person, but Walker’s not qualified to represent us,” Rick said. “So, by default, Warnock becomes the preferred candidate.”

WARNOCK VS WALKER: WATCH WHY GEORGIA VOTERS PICKED THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATE:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

But Monty said he supports Walker primarily because the Republican represents a change.

“I think he’s got a completely different point of view the more to being realistic to the citizens’ needs,” he said. “I think Warnock is not the right person. I think Herschel could not do possibly any worse.”

WATCH GEORGIA VOTERS CAST BLAME ON WHO’S BEHIND ‘MURDEROUS’ INFLATION:

‘IT’S MURDEROUS’: GEORGIA VOTERS FED UP WITH RISING COSTS DECLARE WHICH PARTY’S BEST TO TAME INFLATION

Warnock, a Democrat, has a slight edge on Walker at 44%-43% heading into Tuesday’s midterm election, according to the most recent Fox News poll. The race has remained tight in recent weeks despite recent claims from two women that Walker paid for their abortions — allegations the pro-life candidate has denied.

“Honestly, I don’t know how anyone in good conscience could vote for Herschel,” Ellen said. “His personal history, just, I think, makes him unworthy of being a senator.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

But Peter likes Walker because “he’s a strong conservative.”

“He wants to conserve the Constitution,” Peter told Fox News at a Walker rally in Athens. “He wants to put forward conservative policies.”

To see what the rest of the Georgia voters stand, click here.

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to the accompanying video.