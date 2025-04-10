Washington state Democrats want to tax online dating apps

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Finding love in Washington state could come with a price.

A bill proposed by two state Democratic lawmakers would impose a tax on dating apps.

Under the terms of House Bill 2071, dating app companies would be required to pay $1 per Washington-based user each month, regardless of whether the user pays for the service. The money would be used to fund domestic violence programs.

The money would be put into the newly created state Domestic Violence Services Account, which funds intervention programs and support services for victims.

The only users excluded are those with inactive accounts for at least 24 months.

“Online dating companies can determine how to absorb the cost,” Davis told Fox News Digital. “They could simply cut it out of their profits, or increase the fees for paid users by $1/month or possibly begin charging for free users (though the latter is probably less likely).”

The bill targets dating apps like Hinge, Match.com, Bumble and Tinder. The legislation had its first reading Tuesday and has been referred to the state House Finance Committee.

Funding for domestic violence programs is necessary after lawmakers in 2023 passed HB 1169, which removed the Crime Victim Penalty, which was paid for by those convicted of crimes. The CVP provided the primary funding for victim advocates who work in prosecutors’ offices, Davis said.

“When HB 1169 was passed, the state made a commitment to backfill the funding loss from the CVP with general fund state (GFS) dollars,” she said. “Unfortunately, the state has not kept this commitment. Prosecutors’ offices across the state have been forced to lay off victim advocates, and scores of victims are no longer receiving victim advocacy services.”

Davis explained that her bill is intended to replace the missing funds.

She further criticized Washington’s legal system, calling it “a nightmare for victims.”

“The system is designed for the protection of defendants, not victims,” she said. “I cannot fathom how I would’ve ever navigated the system successfully without a victim advocate, and I am rightly horrified that similarly situated victims will no longer receive help.

“The purpose of this tax proposal is to keep the state’s promise to crime victims and not defund victims services,” she added. “Though a nexus is not required for a tax as it is for a fee, there is a reasonable nexus between online dating apps and domestic violence.”