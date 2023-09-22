WATCH: Biden forgets to shake hands with president of Brazil in latest awkward gaffe

President Biden committed his latest awkward gaffe Wednesday when it appeared he forgot to shake the hand of Brazilian President Luiz In?cio Lula da Silva, known as “Lula,” before leaving the stage after a joint event.

The gaffe occurred following Biden’s speech on workers’ rights at the United Nations in New York City when he shook the hand of International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, who was also on stage, and then stopped to wave and give a salute toward the audience before slowly turning and walking away.

Lula walked toward Biden as if to shake his hand, before realizing the president was beginning to walk in the other direction. He then turned and motioned his arm toward his side of the stage and walked away, appearing irritated.

The gaffe came on the same day as Biden was torched on social media for — according to a press pool report — telling the same story at a fundraiser twice just minutes apart, that users pointed out was “nearly word for word.”

“After briefly touting his economic record, POTUS reflected on his decision to seek the presidency,” the pool report from Politico’s Jonathan Lemire, who was traveling with the president on Wednesday, stated. “He told the story about the events of Charlottesville in 2017 as the reason for his campaign. A few minutes later, he told the story again, nearly word for word.”

Users promoted the pool report as evidence that the 80-year-old president’s age has become a factor in his presidency and campaign for re-election, a charge he has faced from both sides of the aisle since taking office.

An Associated Press-NORC poll last month found that 77% of Americans say Biden is too old for a second term. While an unsurprising 89% of Republicans expressed the sentiment, 69% of Democrats also say Biden is no longer up to the task, according to the poll.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.