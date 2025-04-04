WATCH: Dem Jasmine Crockett silent as aide attempts to intimidate, block reporter’s question about violence

Far-left Democrat Jasmine Crockett of Texas watched silently as an aide got into a Fox News Digital reporter’s face and attempted to intimidate him from asking a question about whether Democrat rhetoric has contributed to the ongoing spate of violent attacks against Tesla owners and dealers.

After weeks of Democrats condemning Elon Musk for his role at DOGE, there have been at least 80 acts of vandalism against Tesla vehicles in the U.S. and Canada and at least 10 incidents of vandalism and arson against Tesla dealerships, charging stations and properties.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Justice Department is treating the incidents as “domestic terrorism.”

Bondi warned Crockett in particular to “tread very carefully” after she called for Elon Musk to be “taken down” during a “Tesla Takedown” event.

In light of this, a Fox News Digital reporter asked, “What’s your response to the attorney general saying you’re threatening lives with your rhetoric against Musk and Tesla?”

Crockett, who was surrounded by aides and security personnel, did not answer the question, but an aide approached the reporter, getting right into the camera, prompting the reporter to ask, “Why are you in my face?” to which he responded, “I’m not.”

“[I’m] just asking her a question, she’s an elected member of Congress,” the reporter said, to which the aide responded, “Talk,” without moving any farther away.

“Congresswoman, do you see any connection to you saying you want to take down Musk to the violence that’s going on in the streets?” the reporter asked.

Crockett did not respond or make eye contact, but her aide continued to stare intently at the reporter as they walked away.

Notably, Crockett, whose recent controversial statements have attracted a great deal of attention and criticism, appeared to be escorted by a Capitol police officer despite previously advocating for the “defund the police movement,” calling it a movement of “healing.”

Crockett’s remarks came during a nationwide call with the Tesla Takedown movement, a self-described “peaceful protest platform” calling for Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and for all to dump their stock in the EV provider.

“On March 29, it’s my birthday,” Crockett told the group in reference to a “Global Day of Action” intended to hit back at the company.

“All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” she added. “I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money.”

Crockett went on to clarify that her calls to action are “nonviolent” and are about figuratively “fighting” for democracy.

“We know that we are peaceful, loving people, and this is not about violence,” she added.

However, the continuing incidents of firebombing, vandalism and even a shooting at Tesla dealerships bring the peaceful nature of the anti-Tesla movement into question.

Amid the Justice Department’s crackdown on the violence, three people accused of damaging Teslas and EV charging stations now face up to 20 years in prison for alleged “domestic terrorism.”

“People need to know that the three people in custody right now … will receive severe and swift consequences. … We are not coming off these charges. We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort. This is domestic terrorism,” Bondi said.

Fox News Digital editor Taylor Penley contributed to this report.