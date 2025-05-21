WATCH: Democrat lawmaker charged with assaulting federal agents laughs off fundraising questions

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., refused to answer Fox News’ questions over whether her motivations for storming a federal immigration detention center earlier this month was to increase her public image, after it was uncovered McIver had been fundraising off the incident that has led to federal charges for the New Jersey Democrat.

The Department of Justice publicly outlined federal charges against McIver on Tuesday, accusing her of allegedly “assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement” earlier this month at a Newark-area immigrant detention facility known as Delaney Hall. McIver was there with two other members of Congress to conduct what they claimed were their congressionally mandated oversight duties, as well as the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Ras Baraka, who was subsequently arrested following the incident but later had his charges dropped.

“Congresswoman, would you be able to tell us what made you decide to fundraise off the incident, the charges?” McIver was asked.

“No comment,” McIver said as she laughed off the reporter asking the question. “Have a wonderful day.”

“How do you respond to people who might think that’s why you went to the ICE facility? That you wanted to fundraise off of it?”

But the follow-up question went unanswered as the congresswoman repeatedly ignored the reporter’s questions and instead focused her attention on a discussion with her staff that were accompanying McIver at the time.

“Any comment, congresswoman, on the fundraising? Anything you could have done different to avoid the charges?”

On Tuesday, Fox News Digital uncovered McIver was fundraising off her charges shortly after they came down from the Justice Department. Investigators accused McIver of assaulting two federal agents at Delaney Hall, according to the charging documents.

Law enforcement says McIver assaulted the agents when she “slammed her forearm into the body of a uniformed” immigration official while trying to “restrain the agent by forcibly grabbing him.” McIver also allegedly tried to block agents from arresting Baraka and, after he was put in handcuffs, allegedly “pushed an ICE officer and used her forearms to forcibly strike the agent.”

“As you know, Trump is using his Department of Justice to target political opponents. Less than two weeks ago, I was doing my job and conducting oversight at an ICE facility in my city,” a fundraising text obtained by Fox News Digital stated.

“Now, the Trump admin has filed charges against me. This is a first-and it’s a flashing red light for our democracy,” it continues. “I’m sounding the alarm and asking you to donate now so we can fight these charges and keep speaking truth to power.”

