WATCH: Dozens of migrants breach border wall, take selfies on US side as mass illegal crossings continue

Dozens of migrants were seen breaching the United States-Mexico border wall in Arizona over the weekend, where a video caught them crossing unimpeded and taking selfies once they got onto American soil.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin shared the video, which was taken in Lukeville, Arizona, on Friday. It appears to show dozens of women, children and whole family units, dressed casually and in clean clothes, carrying their belongings. Several of the migrants are seen holding cellphones and celebrating their entry.

The breach comes amid record illegal immigration entries under President Biden, especially in the Tucson Sector, which remains one of the busiest areas of illegal crossings.

It also comes just days after U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested five child sex offenders at the southern border — at the Yuma, Tucson, El Paso, Del Rio, and Rio Grande Valley sectors — and as the FBI warned Monday of a “wide array” of dangerous threats coming from the U.S. border, including drug trafficking, violent gangs, and smugglers with ties to ISIS.

Earlier this month, border officials encountered upwards of 14,000 illegal migrants at the southern border over just a two-day period, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources.

Leading the encounters was the Tucson Sector, with more than 2,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants, Melugin reported.

The border officials estimated an additional 1,000 gotaways on one of those days.

These border figures have followed a trend since President Biden took office, with illegal border crossings dipping during the colder months of January and February, then ticking back up in March before massive surges in the spring.

“If no action is taken — buckle up for the rest of the year, if the last 3 years are any indication,” Melugin tweeted. “Especially if migrants feel they need to get in before Biden is potentially voted out of office.”

Immigration and border security have become central issues of the 2024 presidential election, with both Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump visiting the border.

President Biden, after reversing several of Trump’s immigration policies, has ruled out further executive actions to secure the country and has urged Congress to pass a long-term solution.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report.