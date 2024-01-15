WATCH: Haley supporters predict outcome of Iowa caucuses, reveal who they refuse to support as GOP nominee

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

ADEL, Iowa – Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley offered their predictions on the outcome of Monday’s Iowa caucuses, but some also revealed which candidate they refuse to support should that individual eventually become the GOP nominee.

Fox News Digital traveled to Haley’s final rally ahead of Monday and spoke to a number of voters who expressed their admiration for her, as well as optimism that she would “close the gap” with frontrunner former President Donald Trump.

“The media will tell us that Trump is going to just blow everything away. I think he probably will win, but I think the margin between him and Nikki will be a lot closer,” one voter named Claudia told Fox News.

“Nikki’s a consensus builder. She works on both sides of the aisle. She’s a thinker. I think it’s very important for our president to have international savvy and you can’t beat Nikki in her global knowledge of everything. She’s just solid,” she added.

Another voter named Steph told Fox News that, although she wasn’t sure who would ultimately come out on top on caucus day, Haley was a “smart person,” who can “bridge the gap” between Democrats and Republicans.

“She takes nothing personally. She is fiscally responsible. She wants to get a hold of the border and take care of it. I can’t think of anything that she talks about that I don’t agree with her on,” she said.

Steph added: “But most importantly, it’s time to repair our nation. We are in disarray, and she is the one person, I think, who will be able to bring us all back together in a very calm and collective way. She listens. She cares. There’s no drama. It’s wonderful. She’s a wonderful person and a great leader, and she is really and truly who we need now.”

Dennis and Stacy, a husband and wife, told Fox News they decided together a few weeks ago to support Haley, calling it a “hard decision” between her and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Stacy predicted people would be “surprised” at Haley’s performance on Monday, and that she could eventually be the nominee if she continued to perform well in subsequent states despite the belief Trump “has it in the bag.” Dennis simply said, “It’s hard to tell until the caucus is over.”

“I really want somebody who can bring us back together. The president shouldn’t be somebody that hates half the nation. And right now, it feels like the two top runners in both parties are in that position,” caucus precinct chair Terry told Fox News.

“[Haley] still has the solid Republican platform. She believes in pro-life and all that, but she’s willing to listen and understand what other people say. And that’s something I think we need in America today,” he added.

When asked if they would support Trump should he ultimately be the nominee, most at the rally refused.

“I don’t think I could do it. I would write in Nikki before I would vote for Trump,” Claudia said, while Steph flat out said the former president would not be her second choice.

“I am not going to think about that until I have to. I don’t have a second choice right now,” she said.

Stacy and Dennis both said they wouldn’t support Trump if he became the nominee, and that his opponents were “better candidates,” but that they also didn’t want President Biden.

Although he didn’t mention Trump by name, Terry was the only one who told Fox News he would support whoever had the “R” by their name.

“I’m a fiscal conservative. I’m tired of the government spending our money and taking our money and going into debt. And that’s the number one reason that I voted Republican in the past. I’m still socially pretty moderate. So, I think the Republican Party still will give us that,” he added.

Despite the subzero temperatures and blankets of snow covering the Iowa landscape, most expressed confidence that voters would brave the conditions to cast their votes, although some admitted concern for older Iowans having difficulty getting to their polling place safely.

