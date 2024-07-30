WATCH: House Dem makes bizarre claim while dodging question on VP Harris’ ‘border czar’ record

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Ore., declined to answer a reporter’s question about the job Vice President Kamala Harris has done as “border czar,” instead claiming she was never the border czar and blaming former President Trump for the current state of the border.

“I think Donald Trump stopped us from having good border policy,” Hoyle said on Thursday when asked if VP Harris did a “good job” as border czar.

“I’m asking about Kamala Harris, the vice president,” Hoyle was asked again.

“I’m talking about Donald Trump stopping us from having a border policy,” Hoyle said. “Why did Donald Trump stop that?’

HOUSE DEM FROM BORDER DISTRICT DODGES QUESTIONS ON HARRIS’ IMMIGRATION RECORD: ‘WAS SHE A BORDER CZAR?’

“Kamala Harris was a good border czar?” Hoyle was then asked.

“She was not a border czar,” Hoyle said. “Donald Trump stopped legislation from going…”

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEM’S CAMPAIGN MAKES STUNNING ADMISSION ON POTENTIAL HARRIS ENDORSEMENT: ‘CLEAR STATEMENT’

Hoyle joined a growing list of House Democrats running for re-election in November who either declined to answer questions on Harris’ record on the border or joined the growing narrative that Harris was not actually the border czar, despite a variety of outlets referring to her with that title for several years.

Harris was tapped by Biden in 2021 to help tackle the border issue, which Democrats, along with the White House, are distancing themselves from since Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

“Val Hoyle’s deranged attempt to rewrite history proves she’s beholden to Border Czar Kamala Harris, but afraid of Oregonians holding her accountable for the border crisis,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Ben Petersen told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Hoyle’s delusional views endanger Oregon families with surging crime and fentanyl trafficking.”

Hoyle is running for re-election in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, where she won by 7.5 points in 2022. The Cook Political report ranks her race as “likely Democrat.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Hoyle’s office for comment but did not receive a response.

Get the latest updates on the ongoing border crisis from the Fox News Digital immigration hub.