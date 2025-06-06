WATCH: Republicans rally behind Trump, continue to support Musk amid ‘big, beautiful’ brawl

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A “big, beautiful” brawl erupted on social media Thursday as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk aired their grievances for all to see after months of working together to cut government waste.

House Republicans rallied behind the president and continued to support Musk when discussing the fallout with Fox News Digital.

“Obviously, I have President Trump’s back.I don’t think that he should be impeached. Do I think that he was on the Jeffrey Epstein island? I don’t think so,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said, referring to Musk calling for Trump’s impeachment and suggestiong Trump was “in the Epstein files.”

Despite her defense, Luna admitted Musk is not a “terrible person,” and both men have made “great contributions” to the Republican Party.

“I assure you he crossed the line on what he said about the sitting president of the United States today,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said of Musk’s allegations about Trump.

But Roy joined Luna in defending Musk’s contribution to cutting government waste through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“The bottom line is, we have a job to do. Elon is doing a great job in terms of the rescissions in terms of the DOGE cuts they identified, and I don’t disagree with him about our need to go find more spending cuts. I don’t. But you know, guys, keep it in the lines,” Roy added.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., praised Trump Thursday for saving the country.

“What’s broken apart can be put back together, but you’ve got two strong personalities,” Norman said of Trump and Musk.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, dismissed the men’s social media brawl, telling Fox News Digital, “They’re the two biggest dogs in the pound. They’re going to fight.”

“It’s going to settle down at some point,” Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed Musk’s tirade to Trump’s bill, which is focused on working- and middle-class tax relief and not benefiting Musk and his companies enough.

“This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted. The president is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again,” Leavitt said.

In the first of several posts targeting the bill, and then Trump directly, Musk said , “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.