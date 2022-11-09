Watch Stacey Abrams supporters’ reactions as results stream in

ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams’ supporters shared their reactions with Fox News as election results streamed in, ultimately resulting in the Democrat’s conceding in Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

“I worry about what’s next for Georgians and the impact of the loss of a person who had such vision for our state,” one supporter, Tracey, said. She added that she’s “devastated, disappointed [and] hurt” by the loss.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

“We’re going backwards instead of forward,” Tracey said. “It means women don’t have the rights they had a year ago, five years ago, twenty years ago, that’s one thing.”

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Fox News’ Decision Desk projected that Gov. Brian Kemp would defeat his challenger 53%-45% before Abrams conceded. She previously lost to Kemp in 2018 and initially refused to acknowledge her opponent’s victory.

A GUIDE TO THE FOX NEWS 2022 ELECTIONS EXPERIENCE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Stacey is special, and I think there is just something so big in store for her,” Bukola said. “I’m not discouraged. I just can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

Rimani told Fox News she was disheartened that Georgian didn’t turn out for Abrams, but was still proud of the Democrat.

“Stacey, our-leader, Abrams may have been constricted by governorship,” Rimani said. “It’s not for us to figure that out but it’s for us to continue to move because we do want more for Georgia and for us to continue to fight. That’s what Stacey would do.”