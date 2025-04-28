‘We’re simply not ready’: REAL ID rollout could trigger national headache, state lawmaker warns

A Kentucky lawmaker is urging the federal government to delay its forthcoming REAL ID deadline as his state and others face a whirlwind of logistical issues.

“Kentucky wants to comply with REAL ID, but we’re simply not ready. And we’re not alone. At least 17 other states are still below 50% compliance, and 30 states are below 70% compliance,” Republican Kentucky state Sen. Jimmy Higdon told Fox News Digital.

“If we flip the switch now, millions of Americans could be denied access to air travel and federal buildings. We need more time, and that’s a reasonable request.”

REAL ID was first created by law in 2005, but the federal government has delayed its implementation multiple times – most recently in 2022. But the Trump administration has made clear that the current May 7 deadline is final.

NO ‘REAL ID’ APPOINTMENTS OPEN IN NEW JERSEY AS RESIDENTS SOUND OFF: ‘GET WITH THE TIMES, NJ’

Higdon and his colleagues in the Kentucky state Senate wrote to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Secretary Kristi Noem last week seeking an extension.

“I can tell you for a fact, I’m hearing from constituents and my fellow legislators, ‘Hey, this is a problem. This is a real problem,’” he told Fox News Digital.

The Kentucky Republican called on other state officials to reach out to Noem and ask for a delay as well.

“We’re not alone here in Kentucky. We’re not the lone ranger when it comes to non-compliance. We’re at 40%,” he said. “We’re simply not ready.”

Indeed, a recent CBS News analysis found that Pennsylvania, Maine and Washington were among the states that came in under 40% compliance. New Jersey’s compliance rate was just 17% as of April 18, according to the study.

The Trump administration has argued that finally acting on REAL ID helps the White House’s crackdown on illegal immigrants, millions of whom have entered the country since President Donald Trump was last in office.

But Higdon said there was confusion over what REAL ID is. He described long lines and a dearth of appointments as Kentuckians have scrambled to meet the deadline.

“It’s almost a panic of sorts trying to get the REAL ID, a lot of people don’t understand it,” Higdon said. “The media’s done a good job of letting people know the deadline’s approaching. But a lot think they need a real ID, and they don’t if there’s other means of real ID – a passport, passport card, military ID – all those things work.”

“And if you don’t plan to travel, if you’re not going to get on a commercial airline flight or visit a military base or federal courthouse, you really don’t need that REAL ID-compliant ID”

‘MASS SURVEILLANCE’: CONSERVATIVES SOUND ALARM OVER TRUMP ADMIN’S REAL ID ROLLOUT

Starting May 7, a REAL ID will be needed for domestic airline travel – rather than a normal state-issued license – as well as in areas where federal identification is required, but having a REAL ID itself is not required.

Higdon suggested giving Americans another year to catch up, noting that people had grown used to the government delaying the deadline over the last two decades.

“I think we’ve trained people to ignore that deadline,” he said. “So, if we’re going forward in a year to get the word out, ‘Hey, this is it. We’re either going to do away with REAL ID or we’re gonna make it mandatory this time next year,’ I think that would definitely help.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it appears the Trump administration is not budging.

In response to Kentucky legislators’ request, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told Fox News Digital, “Beginning on May 7, passengers will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to fly, like a passport or military ID. TSA is committed to enforcing the law, as directed by Congress.”

“Non-compliant passengers may expect wait times or additional measures at airports. If you are an illegal alien without a REAL ID, the only way you will be permitted to fly is if you are self-deporting,” TSA said.