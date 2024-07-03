WH responds to report Biden told ally he’s weighing dropping out of race

President Biden is seriously considering whether he can continue on as the Democratic presidential nominee, according to a report.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden has told a “key ally” that he knows he may not be able to win re-election if he cannot convince the American people he is fit to serve after his disastrous debate performance.

“The president, who the ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend — including an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — must go well,” the report said.

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, the unnamed source told the Times.

White House Spokesman Andrew Bates disputed the report shortly after it was published.

“That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment, we would have told them so,” he told Fox News Digital in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.