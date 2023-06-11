White House accused of US Flag Code violation over Pride Month display

President Joe Biden’s administration is receiving backlash online over its Pride Month display at the White House on Sunday as many Twitter users are saying it violates the U.S. Flag Code.

Biden celebrated the LGBT community in a post Saturday, revealing a set of flags hanging from the White House that faced the South Lawn. The display includes a rainbow-colored Pride flag flanked by two American flags.

Twitter users argue the display violates a section of the U.S. Flag Code that mandates the American flag be in the center of any display featuring multiple national flags or pennants.

“To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors,” wrote Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

DALLAS PRIDE FESTIVAL FOR ‘ALL AGES’ SELLS SEX TOYS, EDIBLE PENISES, GRAPHIC DISNEY ART

Fitton went on to cite U.S. Flag Code ?7. (e), which reads, “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The display was featured prominently during Biden’s Pride Month celebration at the White House on Saturday.

US EMBASSY TO HOLY SEE FLIES PRIDE FLAG IN ROME

The event, which hosted performers and speakers representing LGBT causes, acclaimed the Pride community as “the bravest and most inspiring people” and an example for the U.S. and the entire world.

“Outside the gates of this house are those who want to drag our country backwards, and so many battles yet to be braved. But today, we’re not here to be strong. We’re not here to be courageous. Even though for so many of you, just coming to this event is an act of bravery,” said first lady Jill Biden.

Biden also praised the LGBT community as “some of the bravest and most inspiring” people he has ever known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You know, we all move forward when we move together with your joy, with your pride lighting the way,” the president continued. “So today, let us proudly remember who we are – the United States of America.”

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.