White House aides find 5 more classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home

A third batch of classified documents was found at President Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware, the president’s attorneys announced Saturday.

Special Counsel to the president Richard Sauber disclosed in a statement that five additional pages of documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s home Thursday evening, making a total of six classified documents retrieved from there.

Sauber explained that when Biden’s personal attorneys identified one classified document at Biden’s home on Wednesday, they stopped searching for additional documents because they lacked the security clearances necessary to view those materials.

“Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President’s personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department,” Sauber said. “While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”

Additional classified documents were found in Biden’s garage and in the president’s old office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story and will be updated.