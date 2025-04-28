White House displays lawn signs highlighting illegal immigrant crime

The White House lawn is lined with posters of 100 of the “worst illegal immigrant criminals” arrested in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term.

“Good Morning from The White House!” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on Monday morning, sharing video of the posters, which say “arrested” at the top and appear to have a mugshot or other photo of the person followed by the label “illegal alien.”

The bottom of the poster lists a crime the person is accused of committing, including rape, murder, sexual assault of a child, lewd acts in front of a child, and distribution of fentanyl and illegal guns.

“We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again,” the White House wrote in a separate X post. “Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House.”

Leavitt and Border Czar Tom Homan have an early morning press briefing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Fox News’ Patrick Ward contributed to this report.