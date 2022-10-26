White House encourages vaccine boosters: ‘Avoid a spooky Thanksgiving’

The Biden administration is pushing for Americans to get their updated COVID-19 booster shot ahead of the holidays.

The White House’s official Twitter account posted a graphic urging American’s to roll up there sleeves and get the updated COVID vaccine.

“You can’t see it, but you can hear it!” the graphic warned with bolded lettering. “Get your annual COVID vaccine shot before Halloween, and avoid a spooky Thanksgiving.”

The push is in preparation for any possible surge in cases and hospitalizations in the winter months.

More than 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. The vaccine has been reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, the most dominant strains in the United States.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday it was not enough.

“We need everyone to step up and get their updated vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden received his updated COVID-19 booster shot from a member of the White House medical unit. He had to delay getting his booster, in accordance with federal health guidance, because of his infection over the summer.

