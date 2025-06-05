White House highlights Pelosi hypocrisy after Schiff demands Trump admin financial, ethics docs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Adam Schiff faced pushback after calling on White House counsel David Warrington to release financial disclosures for senior officials—prompting a Trump aide to suggest he start by requesting the same from longtime Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

“The American people remain highly concerned about Nancy Pelosi’s long, documented history of insider trading and eagerly await Adam Schiff refocusing his political stunt on serious issues, like Pelosi’s portfolio,” White House spokesman Kush Desai told ABC News after it inquired about Schiff’s letter.

In a letter to Warrington and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Schiff, D-Calif., expressed “continued and growing concern regarding … failure to submit any financial disclosure reports for senior White House officials to the Office of Government Ethics within the statutorily mandated period.”

Schiff demanded the White House turn over a list of officials required to file “new entrant” reports, an explanation for “failure to transmit” such reports for certification and any late-filing fees imposed for “delinquent filings.”

He noted that he had signed on to a bicameral April letter that included fellow Californian Rep. Mike Levin, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and several other Democrats asking for similar information.

In comments to Fox News Digital on Thursday, the White House pushed back again on Schiff, saying that all officials there who are required to file public reports continue to comply with their obligations.

“… including the obligation to file periodic transaction reports disclosing the purchase or sale of certain securities,” said Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman.

“For decades, administrations of both parties, including the first Trump Administration, have fulfilled this obligation, recognizing that public trust in government depends on robust, enforceable transparency standards,” Schiff said in a statement.

“However, senior officials in this administration have repeatedly failed to disclose assets and business entanglements, as well as potentially misused their official positions for personal gain.”

“Transparency and compliance with ethics laws are essential.”

In that regard, Desai’s initial response highlighted ongoing criticisms of Pelosi, whose net worth is reportedly north of $120 million, and who has been accused of wrongful financial transactions over her 38 years in the House.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, did not respond to a request for comment, and the Speaker Emerita kept walking when asked on the Hill about the matter last month by a Fox News Digital reporter.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced the PELOSI– Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments – Act in 2023, and fellow Missourian Rep. Mark Alford crafted a similar bill in the House, alluding to allegations against her over the years.

Trump has said he would support such legislation this term, telling Time he had purportedly “watched Nancy Pelosi get rich through insider information, and I would be OK with it. If they send that to me, I would do it.”

Fox News Digital found no record of Schiff making similar requests to the Biden administration and received no response from the Burbank lawmaker when asked for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Pinedo and Remy Numa contributed to this report.