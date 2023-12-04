White House, Pennsylvania officials denounce anti-Israel restaurant protest: ‘Blatant act of antisemitism’

The White House, the governor of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia officials denounced the anti-Israel protest that targeted a Jewish-owned restaurant in the City of Brotherly Love.

Sunday night saw anti-Israel protesters in Philadelphia stop outside of Goldie Falafel, a Jewish and Israeli-owned restaurant in the city.

“Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” the protesters chanted at the falafel restaurant.

CNN HOST CLASHES WITH PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRAT OVER HAMAS’ USE OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE: ‘YOU TURNED IT BACK TO ISRAEL’

Goldie Falafel is owned by American-Israeli chef Michael Solomonov, who started out cooking Italian food before shifting to Israeli and Jewish cuisine in the wake of his brother David’s 2003 death at the hands of Lebanese snipers while serving in the Israeli Defense Forces, National Review reported Monday.

Solomonov’s restaurant was reportedly vandalized by the protesters as they targeted the restaurant on Sunday night.

The protesters’ chants accusing the falafel restaurant of genocide went viral on social media, with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro — a Jewish Democrat — denouncing the protest as “a blatant act of antisemitism.”

“Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest,” Shapiro wrote.

“A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli,” the Pennsylvania governor continued. “This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history.”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said it “is Antisemitic and completely unjustifiable to target restaurants that serve Israeli food over disagreements with Israeli policy, as Governor Shapiro has underlined.”

“This behavior reveals the kind of cruel and senseless double standard that is a calling card of Antisemitism,” Bates said. “President Biden has fought against the evil of Antisemitism his entire life, including by launching the first national strategy to counter this hate in American history.”

“He will always stand up firmly against these kinds of undignified actions,” Bates continued.

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman, an outspoken supporter of Israel, posted that the people accusing the falafel restaurant of genocide “could be protesting Hamas.”

“They could be protesting Hamas’ systematic rape of Israeli women and girls or demanding the remaining hostages be immediately released,” Fetterman wrote. “Instead, they targeted a Jewish restaurant.”

“It’s pathetic and rank antisemitism,” he added.

Democrat Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle, who represents Philadelphia in Congress, also denounced the anti-Israel protest.

“I can’t believe I even have to say this but targeting businesses simply because they’re Jewish owned is despicable,” Boyle wrote.

“Philadelphia stands against this sort of harassment and hate,” he continued.

The targeting of Goldie Falafel came amid a larger protest that reportedly saw chants of “long live the intifada” and “there is only one solution: intifada revolution.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Antisemitism has shot up in the wake of the Palestinian terror organization Hamas’ deadly surprise attack on Israeli civilians on October 7.

Fox News Digital reached out to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker for comment.