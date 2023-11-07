White House silent, Secret Service makes no arrests after pro-Palestinian protesters vandalize gate

The White House is silent after pro-Palestinian demonstrators vandalized its gates with signs and paint during a rowdy protest over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people descended on Washington, D.C., on Saturday to demand a cease-fire between Israel and terror group Hamas.

Protesters could be seen vandalizing the White House fence and wrenching at the gate as antisemitic graffiti was left on several buildings along the protesters’ path through the city.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital on Monday that the federal law enforcement agency made no arrests.

The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the demonstration.

Just one arrest was made public throughout the hours-long ordeal – that of an adult male by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The man was arrested on a destruction of property charge.

The department also said it is further investigating acts of vandalism at the McPherson Metro Station and on multiple police vehicles.

“The Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year, and we support and facilitate people safely and peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said.

Activists were heard accusing President Biden of enabling a “genocide” of Palestinians and calling for the U.S. to end its aid to Israel.

Hamas militants infiltrated Israel’s borders on Oct. 7, slaughtering 1,400 people – mainly civilians, including children and the elderly. Hundreds of Israelis were taken hostage and many remain so.

Tel Aviv responded to the surprise attack with military strikes that have killed more than 8,500 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The protesters on Saturday could be seen defacing multiple statues in downtown Washington as well, wrapping Palestinian flags around a statue of Benjamin Franklin and another of General Marquis de Lafayette near the White House.