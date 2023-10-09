White House slammed for hosting BBQ with live band as war rages in Israel

President Biden is coming under fire for hosting a barbecue at the White House Sunday afternoon while war rages in Israel and terrorists allegedly hold Americans hostage.

“While Hamas holds Americans hostage, Joe Biden is enjoying a picnic with a live band,” Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted, accompanied by a screen shoot of a White House Pool report.

The pool report, emailed just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening, notes that a reporter could hear a “live band” in the White House.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS BLAME ISRAEL FOR HAMAS TERROR ATTACK IN ‘REPUGNANT’ DEMONSTRATIONS

“In the late afternoon and early evening, a live band could be heard coming from the area near the Rose Garden. Your pooler asked why a band was playing. From the White House: The President and First Lady are hosting a BBQ for White House Executive Residence Staff and their families,” the pool reporter wrote.

HAMAS, HEZBOLLAH SAY IRAN HELPED PLAN DEADLY ATTACK ON ISRAEL: REPORT

A handful of other conservatives joined Hawley in criticizing the White House for the event on social media.

IRAN-LINKED TERRORISTS, GUERILLAS SURROUND ISRAEL: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THEM

The BBQ comes after the Israeli government officially declared war on Sunday, the first time the nation has made such a declaration since the Yom Kippur War of 1973, after terrorist organization Hamas launched surprise attacks on the nation.

At least 700 people in Israel have died since the attacks began on Saturday morning, and at least another 2,000 people have been injured.

US NAVY MOVING WARSHIPS, AIRCRAFT CLOSER TO ISRAEL AMID HAMAS WAR

Hamas has reportedly taken a large amount of hostages amid the attacks, including women and children, while U.S. officials are working to confirm if American citizens have been taken hostage or killed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House Sunday evening for additional comment on the barbecue.