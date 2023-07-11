White House slams GOP’s anti-woke defense bill, says diversity gives US a ‘strategic advantage’

The White House on Monday slammed a House Republican defense policy bill that’s aimed at eliminating what GOP lawmakers have called “woke” policies inside the Pentagon, including the current practice of hosting drag queen shows on military bases.

The Biden administration released a statement that defended the Defense Department’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) programs, and criticized the GOP attempt to eliminate those programs in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024. Specific amendments Biden condemned include a ban on drag shows in the military, a ban of federal funds for critical race theory initiatives, an elimination of the chief diversity officer at the Department of Defense, and a measure to ensure DEIA jobs are not senior positions.

The statement from the White House on Monday claimed those amendments would spike essential aspects of the Department of Defense.

“DoD’s strategic advantage in a complex global security environment is the diverse and dynamic talent pool from which we draw,” the White House statement of administration policy said. “We rely on diverse perspectives, experiences, and skillsets to remain a global leader, deter war, and keep our nation secure.”

“Moreover, DoD is committed to developing and maintaining a dignified, respectful, and safe workplace,” it added. “Legislation that reduces DoD’s ability to create a positive work environment and fully leverage the best our nation has to offer puts the Department at a strategic disadvantage.”

Republicans have insisted the DEIA programs at the Pentagon are “woke” distractions from their intended responsibilities. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who helped author amendments Biden condemned, said they are needed to ensure the military prioritizes national security over social initiatives.

“We passed my amendments slashing DEI bureaucrats, banning race and gender quotas in military recruiting and promotions, reinstating unvaccinated service members fired by the Biden administration, and shutting down the Navy’s drag queen digital ambassador program, and we passed provisions to defund critical race theory courses at West Point and our service academies, fire the chief diversity officer at the DOD and end drag shows at our military bases,” Banks told Fox News Digital last month.

More than 1,300 amendments to the NDAA were proposed. House Republicans are expected to take up the bill this week. The Senate, where Democrats have a majority, are unlikely to approve the same language, which means a House-Senate conference will likely be needed to sort out the different views of the two chambers.