White House staff ‘miserable’ amid pressure on Biden: report

White House aides and Biden campaign staff are reportedly “miserable” as fear mounts that President Biden will be unable to continue his re-election campaign or serve for a second term.

The latest report of worsening tensions inside the White House comes from Axios, which reported on Friday that morale is low among staffers as communications with higher ups are deteriorating.

“Everyone is miserable, and senior advisers are a total black hole,” an unnamed White House official told Axios. “Even if you’re trying to focus on work, nothing is going to break through or get any acknowledgment” from superiors.

LIBERAL NEWSPAPERS, BIDEN MEDIA ALLIES PRESSURE PRESIDENT TO DROP OUT OF RACE: ‘HIS HUBRIS IS INFURIATING’

All eyes are on Biden, 81, to prove that he is up to the task of campaigning against former President Trump as major Democratic Party donors pressure him to drop out in favor of a younger candidate.

Axios reported comments from a “high-ranking Democratic National Committee official” who said, “The only thing that can really allay concerns is for the president to demonstrate that he’s capable of running this campaign.”

HOLLYWOOD MEGADONOR CALLS ON DEMS TO ‘STOP GIVING’ MONEY UNTIL BIDEN DROPS OUT

“Everything else feels like ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ by his inner circle to prop him up.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on this and similar reports alleging low morale and increasingly tense staffers, but has not yet received a response.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a barbecue for military service members on Thursday evening. After he finished his speech, Biden spoke again with a mic.

The crowd began shouting, “We need you!’ to which Biden responded, “You got me, man.”

He added, “I’m not going anywhere.”