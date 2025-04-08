White House warns against tariff retaliation, says Trump ‘has a spine of steel and he will not break’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Tuesday that “all options are on the table for each country” when it comes to making deals over the latest U.S. tariffs, but warned to those who retaliate that President Donald Trump “has a spine of steel and he will not break.”

Leavitt said since Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements, 70 countries have already reached out to the president to begin negotiations.

“On the other hand, countries like China who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake. President Trump has a spine of steel and he will not break,” Leavitt added, referencing 34% retaliatory tariffs that China unveiled against the U.S. last week.

Leavitt told Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich that Trump is “very much focused on ensuring that these deals are good for the American worker, they are good for American manufacturing” and “that they tackle these crippling deficits with these countries.

“All options are on the table for each country,” she said. “But again, these are going to be tailor-made deals. They are not going to be off the rack deals as the president has called it. And he has directed his entire trade team to be part of this effort.”

Leavitt also said “Countries are falling over themselves to reform their unfair trade practices and free open their markets to our country.

“Why? Because these countries greatly respect President Trump and the sheer power of the American market. These countries realize they’ve gotten filthy rich over the past few decades by imposing substantial tariffs on American made products and ridiculous non-monetary barriers to block out American industry,” she continued. “The jig is up. Past American presidents sat by and let this happen. But President Trump stood up for our country. And he is saying no more.”

“The president’s message has been simple and consistent from the beginning to countries around the world. Bring us your best offers and he will listen. Deals will only be made if they benefit American workers and address our nation’s crippling trade deficits,” Leavitt declared. “America does not need other countries as much as other countries need us. And President Trump knows this. He’s going to use the leverage of our markets and our country to the advantage of the people he was sworn in to represent.”