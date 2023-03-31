Who is Alvin Bragg? What to know about the Manhattan DA.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating former President Trump over hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

On Tuesday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president, with charges stemming from payments made during the campaign, turning national attention to the 49-year-old Bragg.

Bragg’s decision to convene the grand jury earlier this year led to the first criminal charge against a former U.S. president. He successfully convicted the Trump Organization of tax fraud.

Who is Alvin Bragg?

Born in Harlem, New York, Bragg is the 37th District Attorney elected in Manhattan and the first Black Manhattan district attorney in the history of the office.

He took over for retiring District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and is the fourth elected district attorney in Manhattan in the last eight decades.

Bragg’s office prosecutes nearly all criminal cases in Manhattan and is staffed by about 500 lawyers.

Previously, he served as an assistant attorney general at the New York State Attorney General’s Office and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Bragg ended his service in the State Attorney General’s Office as the chief deputy attorney general.

After his government service and before being sworn in as district attorney, Bragg was a visiting professor of law and co-director of the Racial Justice Project at New York Law School.

He represented Eric Garner’s mother and sister in a lawsuit against New York City seeking key details regarding the 2014 chokehold death of Garner.

Bragg earned his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University and a law degree from Harvard Law School. He clerked for Judge Robert P. Patterson Jr. in the Southern District of New York.

Bragg is a former member of the board of directors of the New York Urban League, The Legal Aid Society and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.