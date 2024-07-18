Who is Kai Trump? Donald Trump’s eldest grandchild speaks at 2024 RNC

[[{“value”:”

Donald J. Trump is often referred to as “President Trump” or “Mr. President,” and has formerly been known as “Commander in Chief,” “POTUS” and “45,” as he was the 45th President of the United States. He has also enjoyed several other prominent titles.

However, before Trump was the leader of the free world, he was lovingly known as “dad” to five children, including Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron, and “grandpa” to 10 grandchildren, beginning with the eldest, Kai.

Kai, 17, was seemingly ready to be cast into America’s political spotlight after she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Day 3 of the event in Milwaukee.

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later,” Trump’s granddaughter told a raucous crowd in Milwaukee.

“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was okay,” Trump said, describing the events following the attempted assassination of the former president.

“A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing,” the teenager added.

“Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you,” Trump said. “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again. Thank you very much.”

Recently, the daughter of Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump, now divorced, was a regaled guest of Dana White’s at the UFC 303 fight, which she attended opposite her dad. The Florida teen posed for photographs with White, the president of the UFC, former NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers and country music star Jelly Roll, among other A-listers.

Kai, born May 12, 2007, is an enthusiastic golfer. She is active on social media and regularly posts about her golf skills.

Last year, the Florida native started a YouTube channel. She kickstarted the outreach social media page with a video titled, “Get to know Kai Trump!”

“It should overall be a fun channel,” Kai said in the clip.

As Kai scampers around a golf course, her friend asks questions, and she gives viewers insight into some of her favorite things, which includes pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks, proscuitto meat and ricotta cheese, and playing pickleball and tennis.

In March, Kai won the ladies’ club championship at the private Trump Golf Club in West Palm Beach. She has posted photographs and clips in the past playing with golf professional and PGA player Bryson DeChambeau.

Mixed into her fitness reels, Kai reminds social media users that she is an undoubted supporter of her grandpa.

On Saturday, while speaking to supporters at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Trump was shot by a lone gunman perched on a rooftop nearby. He was struck in the ear before Secret Service agents covered him and removed him from the stage.

Before being escorted away, the former president was recorded straight-armed with his fist in the air shouting “fight, fight, fight” to the crowd.

Kai took to Instagram to express her admiration for her grandfather’s unwavering will to wrangle the U.S. political system for the people. She wrote, “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!”

In mid-June, Kai joined tens of thousands of people at Turning Point USA’s leadership summit event hosted by Charlie Kirk in Detroit. She was photographed with former President Trump, Don Jr. and her brother, Don III, 15.

Trump will return to Michigan on Saturday with Vance for their first campaign rally as the official Republican ticket for the 2024 elections in Grand Rapids. The rally will be hosted indoors.

Kai’s other siblings include Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed reporting.

