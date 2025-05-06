Will other forms of transportation require passengers to have REAL ID after May 7 deadline?

Americans will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, passport or other approved federal identification document to fly on an airplane starting tomorrow. However, there are ways around it.

Obtaining a REAL ID includes more stringent requirements for verifying a person’s identity than has been used in the past with non-REAL ID driver’s licenses. The switch to this new form of identification has caused a lot of chaos and confusion, with many travelers expressing fear they won’t be able to get a REAL ID before the Wednesday deadline.

However, lucky for these folks, there will be alternative ways that can help people get around if need be.

To begin, driving will not be impacted by the new requirement, so road trips are still fair game for anyone without a REAL ID. Just ensure you’re not traveling to any secure federal facilities though, because you won’t be able to get in if you don’t have one.

Buses would be an option as well as there are no federally owned or operated bus lines. But you still subject to any rules the company you are traveling with may have.

While Amtrak is federally chartered, a REAL ID will not be required to take their trains after the deadline. If you buy a ticket from Amtrak conductors, the train line’s policy does state that passengers must present a valid form of photo identification, and passengers over 18 must have a valid photo ID while riding, but Amtrak’s policy does not say it must be REAL ID compliant.

Cruise lines are also unaffected by the new REAL ID requirement, but most people have to fly to the ship’s port, so that could pose potential problems.

Travelers without a REAL ID can use their passport, but even without that there are still alternatives to the new requirement, though they just might add delays to your trip and aren’t guaranteed to work.

Passengers will be required to fill out a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Form 415, also known as a Certification of Identity form, and if the TSA officials are able to confirm the details given to them, passengers will be allowed to go through the security checkpoint and board their flight. Passengers who go this route may be subject to additional pat-downs, questioning or other extra security screening.

Even if you get denied, you may still be able to take advantage of airline policies that allow passengers to re-book their flight the following day, providing those without the proper identification time to get it.