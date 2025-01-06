‘Winds of change’: Republicans jubilant after speedy certification of Trump’s election victory

Congressional Republicans were buoyant on Monday after lawmakers gathered to certify President-elect Donald Trump’s White House victory.

“It went great. It went smooth. This is a textbook transition of power. This is how democracy is supposed to operate,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., shared praise for both Republican and Democratic leaders who led the largely ceremonial event.

“It was really neat to see the certification go smoothly. I thought Vice President Harris handled it well. It was neat to have JD Vance in the chamber too, as a sitting senator at the time, but getting ready to become the vice president of the United States so that, you know, it’s very historic,” he told reporters.

A USER’S MANUAL TO CERTIFYING THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Like Comer, House GOP Policy Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., remarked on how calm the process was.

“Everybody accepts the fact that President Trump won the Electoral College and the popular vote. So there really isn’t much of a denial by the Democrats, that he didn’t have a mandate to do his agenda. And we’re going to make sure we help him get it done,” Hern told Fox News Digital.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Monday marked “a great day in American history.”

“We have no time to waste. We’ve got to get right to work immediately, ASAP, as soon as humanly possible,” Mace said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, emphasized Republicans’ commanding victory in the November elections, telling Fox News Digital, “It was a clear mandate from the voters, and we now need to get to work delivering on that mandate.”

HARRIS TO OVERSEE CERTIFICATION OF HER DEFEAT TO TRUMP IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: ‘SACRED OBLIGATION’

First-term lawmaker Rep. Mike Haridolopos, R-Fla., said he was excited to now begin executing the GOP’s agenda and remarked on the snow storm that shut down much of Washington, D.C. save for Capitol Hill on Monday.

“I think we’re all excited to get started with the Republican trifecta,” he said. “I’m so excited about it and glad it’s behind us. It took a snow day to make it happen, but we are definitely here and ready to go to work.”

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., who is also just beginning his first term in Congress, called the process “fascinating.”

“It was really great to see the process today. It was an honor to be there, and I was just privileged to be a part of it,” Sheehy said. “And the snow storm, I think, is symbolic — winds of change are coming. We’re gonna get this country back on track.”

House and Senate lawmakers gathered for a joint session of Congress to certify Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, who was constitutionally bound to preside over the proceedings.

The orderly process was a stark contrast to the scene in the House chamber four years ago when rioters protesting the results of the 2020 election halted proceedings and forced lawmakers into hiding for several hours.

Unlike four years ago, when lawmakers were forced to finish certification hours after midnight, Monday’s event was wrapped inside an hour.

No Democrats raised objections to Trump’s victory, unlike 2016, which saw several progressives cast doubt on his win.

“I think that just showed that America is really ready for… a new page and a new start,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said of the certification. “You saw that, at least on the Republican side, that we were pretty excited about the results for our elections.”

And Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., another Florida lawmaker and ally of Trump, told Fox News Digital, “We’re happy that we had no issue with certification, no contesting of the certification. And everyone’s very happy that we have Donald J. Trump and JD Vance in the White House, in the Naval Observatory, and we’re ready to make America great again.”