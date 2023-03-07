Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to debate March 21

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly have agreed to meet in at least one debate ahead of the April 4 election.

ABORTION DOMINANT ISSUE AS WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT RACE ENTERS SECOND ROUND

The candidates’ campaigns announced Monday that they will meet in a televised debate sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin, WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com on March 21st.

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT CANDIDATE DAN KELLY REPORTEDLY GAVE LEGAL ADVICE TO PRO-LIFE GROUP

The winner of the election will determine the court’s ideological leaning for the next two years. Right now conservative-leaning justices hold a 4-3 majority but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is stepping down, creating the open spot Kelly and Protasiewicz want. The race is officially nonpartisan but conservatives back Kelly and liberals support Protasiewicz.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP