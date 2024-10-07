Women for Trump, Goya team up to provide relief to Hurricane Helene victims in Georgia

Several high-profile volunteers with the group Women for Trump flew to Georgia to provide relief for victims of Hurricane Helene in the group’s first mission before they crisscross the country to support communities in need.

RNC co-chair Lara Trump, former DNC vice chair and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Georgia GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, and former ESPN anchor Sage Steele launched their “Save America” tour on Thursday in Austell, Georgia.

The group traveled to Austell via commercial air. Their travel was paid for by the Trump campaign, the group said.

The group donated thousands of dollars of supplies to Sweetwater Mission – a social services organization in Austell that helps to prevent hunger and homelessness – with the assistance of Goya Cares.

“They put us on the map. We got a call from a woman in New Mexico wanting to donate to us. And we said, ‘How did you know about us?’ This woman was watching the rally with President Trump and the chyron on the screen read that Lara Trump was going to be visiting Sweetwater Mission with Goya Foods,” Sweetwater Mission executive director Pat Soden said to Lara Trump.

“You’ve put us on the map, and I can’t thank you enough.”

Lara Trump said, in turn, Women for Trump is “incredibly grateful for Goya Cares,” because they have “allowed us to donate thousands of pounds of non-perishable food for the people of this community.”

“We’re here in the wake of Hurricane Helene and honored to be able to give back,” Lara Trump said. “We’ve also been able to secure water, blankets, diapers, and items to meet the immediate needs of those impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

But Lara Trump said this is “just the beginning.”

“We’re kicking off our Women for Trump tour in Georgia, and we’ll be headed all over the country supporting communities across this great country,” Trump said.

Reflecting on the visit, Gabbard told Fox News Digital that it was a “privilege to shine a light on the incredibly inspiring impact local Georgia nonprofits like Sweetwater Mission are having on those who need help the most.”

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to join Lara Trump, Sage Steele, Danica Patrick and many volunteers to pitch in and thank the hardworking staff and volunteers, especially during a time of great hardship and desperate need in the wake of Hurricane Helene,” Gabbard said.

Hurricane Helene killed at least 232 people as the storm tore through the southeast. Hundreds more are still unaccounted for from the deadliest mainland U.S. hurricane since Katrina.

Women for Trump are expected to travel across the country, with each visit focused on philanthropic efforts to support communities in need.