Would-be Trump assassin had explosives in car parked near rally, bomb making materials at home: sources

The man authorities say attempted to assassinate former President Trump had explosives inside his car, found parked near the Pennsylvania rally, and bomb making materials at his home, sources tell Fox News.

There were explosives, including an IED, found inside a car driven by Thomas Matthew Crooks found parked near the scene of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, sources confirmed to Fox News.

The sources could not say how many explosives or what kind, but emphasized that more than one was found.

In Crooks’ house, law enforcement found bomb-making materials, the sources told Fox News.

The sources could not immediately say whether the materials found at the home rose to the level of explosive devices, as well, at this stage of the investigation.

The Wall Street Journal first reported, citing people briefed on the investigation, that law enforcement discovered the car, driven by Crooks, parked near the rally.

The Journal said authorities dispatched bomb technicians after police received multiple reports of suspicious packages near where the shooter was located.

The newspaper’s sources added that investigators remained at the scene well into the night to make sure it was clear and also conducted a search of Crooks’ home and spoke with his family.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside Crooks’ vehicle and bomb-making materials were also found at his home. The two officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe the firearm Crooks used had been purchased by Crooks’ father at least six months ago, two law enforcement officials told the AP. Federal agents were still working to understand when and how his son obtained the gun, and to gather additional information about Crooks, according to the officials.

The FBI early Sunday identified Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, “as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

The bureau said the investigation remains active and ongoing and encourages anyone with information to submit photos or videos online at fbi.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Crooks reportedly shot at Trump from a rooftop perch some 130 yards away during a rally in the small town, striking the upper part of Trump’s right ear while the former president was speaking to rallygoers. It happened ahead of the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday in Milwaukee.

An FBI official said investigators had not yet determined a motive.

Secret Service agents fatally shot Crooks. The gunman attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue at a farm show in Butler, the agency said.

One attendee was killed, and two spectators were critically wounded, authorities said. All were identified as men. Family members later identified Corey Comperatore as the rally goer who was killed Saturday. He reportedly was a former fire chief for Buffalo Township, and died while shielding his wife and daughters from the gunfire.

