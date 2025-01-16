Zeldin grilled by Democrats on climate change, Trump’s stance on carbon emissions during EPA hearing

Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin sat for his confirmation hearing to lead the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, and was grilled by Democrats on his views of climate change.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Senate Environment and Public Works Committee ranking member, questioned Zeldin on the effects of carbon dioxide and pollutants on the atmosphere.

“Is carbon dioxide a pollutant?” the Rhode Island Democrat asked.

“As far as the carbon dioxide emitted by you during that question – no,” Zeldin replied, adding that in larger masses, the EPA should indeed focus on carbon dioxide output.

Whitehouse also produced a topographic map of the Ocean State, showing colored ranges he said are at danger of becoming underwater due to climate change.

He said Zeldin likely understands the issue with sealevels – as his former congressional district is diagonally across Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean from Westerly.

Later, Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, told Zeldin that 2024 was the “hottest year in recorded history.”

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, added the past decade has also been the hottest on record and cited “unprecedented wildfires in the West Coast and Canada as well as “unprecedented flooding in China” and drought in South America and Africa.

He said President-elect Trump has called climate change a “hoax, time and time again.”

“What we’re seeing right now in L.A. right now is apocalyptic… Montpelier was underwater recently in a way we have not seen.”

He pressed Zeldin to disclose whether he believes climate change is an existential threat.

By contrast, Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, praised Zeldin for his measured belief in climate change.

“There’s a lot that should unite us… as it relates to the environment,” he said.

Around that time, a cellphone near Zeldin rang loudly.

“That was the fossil fuel industry,” Sanders quipped.

Later, Green New Deal co-sponsor Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts questioned Zeldin on comments from a 2016 congressional debate where he said it is the U.S.’ job to “reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

“I support all of the above energy,” Zeldin replied before Markey cut in.

“Considering all factors, in an ideal world, we would be able to pursue always the cleanest, greenest energy sources possible,” Zeldin later continued, leading Markey to suggest present-day Lee Zeldin doesn’t agree with 2016 Lee Zeldin.

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., brought up constituents ravaged by wildfires.

Zeldin asked to visit California to bring assistance, and Schiff accepted.

“Your response will not depend on whether disaster strikes a red state or a blue state…?” Schiff later asked.

Zeldin assured him that would not be the case.

In his opening statement at the start of the hearing, Zeldin pledged to uphold the EPA’s core mission, which he described as protecting human health and the environment.

“We must do everything in our power to harness the greatness of American innovation with the greatness of American conservation and environmental stewardship. We must ensure we are protecting our environment, while also protecting our economy,” he said.

“The American people need leaders who can find common ground to solve the urgent issues we face. I want my daughters, your loved ones, and every child across our country to thrive in a world with clean air, clean water and boundless opportunity,” Zeldin went on.

If confirmed, Zeldin pledged to “foster a collaborative culture within the agency, supporting career staff who have dedicated themselves to this mission. I strongly believe we have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of our environment for generations to come.”

Zeldin earned a 14% lifetime environmental voting score from the League of Conservation Voters, but while in office he also fought to improve the air and water quality in and around New York.

He pushed back against efforts to dump dredge-waste in Long Island Sound, and tripled funding for the EPA’s Long Island Sound Program.

Trump said in a previous statement that Zeldin will ensure fair deregulation decisions and enact them in “a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”